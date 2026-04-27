Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2026, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NasdaqGS:DHC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.66% Downside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Diversified Healthcare Trust is $7.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $8.92. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.66% from its latest reported closing price of $7.52 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Diversified Healthcare Trust is 1,678MM, an increase of 9.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diversified Healthcare Trust. This is an decrease of 125 owner(s) or 36.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHC is 0.25%, an increase of 62.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.92% to 187,150K shares. The put/call ratio of DHC is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Flat Footed holds 23,487K shares representing 9.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,487K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHC by 2.56% over the last quarter.

Silver Point Capital holds 15,505K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

H holds 14,917K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 10,316K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,546K shares , representing a decrease of 11.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHC by 32.94% over the last quarter.

BlackBarn Capital Partners holds 6,530K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,150K shares , representing an increase of 5.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHC by 7.29% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.