Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Citius Oncology (CTOR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 27, 2024, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Citius Oncology (NasdaqCM:CTOR) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yakira Capital Management holds 15K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Virtu Financial holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

