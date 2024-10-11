Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Cheche Group (CCG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2024, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Cheche Group (NasdaqCM:CCG) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cheche Group. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCG is 0.00%, an increase of 564.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 424.18% to 435K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 272K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 99.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCG by 4,124.56% over the last quarter.

Virtu Financial holds 46K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Two Sigma Securities holds 33K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 32K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing an increase of 42.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCG by 57.31% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 32K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.