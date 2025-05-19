Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of CERo Therapeutics Holdings (CERO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2025, Maxim Group initiated coverage of CERo Therapeutics Holdings (NasdaqCM:CERO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,817.95% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for CERo Therapeutics Holdings is $11.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 1,817.95% from its latest reported closing price of $0.58 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -7.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in CERo Therapeutics Holdings. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 300.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CERO is 0.00%, an increase of 9,251.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13,102.01% to 729K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 312K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company.

Parallel Advisors holds 220K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company.

Avantax Planning Partners holds 74K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 43K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company.

Arch Venture holds 22K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company.

