Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Castellum (CTM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2025, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Castellum (NYSEAM:CTM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.65% Upside

As of March 31, 2024, the average one-year price target for Castellum is $1.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.16 to a high of $1.21. The average price target represents an increase of 17.65% from its latest reported closing price of $1.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Castellum. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTM is 0.01%, an increase of 179.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 184.57% to 4,945K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 1,536K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,228K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company.

Meridian Wealth Management holds 589K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 605K shares , representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTM by 972.68% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 449K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares , representing an increase of 95.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTM by 25,574.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 300K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares , representing an increase of 33.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTM by 1,540.01% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.