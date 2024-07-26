Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Brand Engagement Network (BNAI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2024, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Brand Engagement Network (NasdaqCM:BNAI) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brand Engagement Network. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1,000.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNAI is 0.02%, an increase of 793,928.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16,104,225.00% to 644K shares.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 200K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company.

Moore Capital Management holds 175K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company.

Periscope Capital holds 150K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company.

Whittier Trust holds 47K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 33K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

