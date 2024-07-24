Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of bioAffinity Technologies (BIAF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 23, 2024, Maxim Group initiated coverage of bioAffinity Technologies (NasdaqCM:BIAF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in bioAffinity Technologies. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIAF is 0.00%, an increase of 140.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 63.99% to 271K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 42K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares , representing an increase of 12.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIAF by 37.15% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares , representing an increase of 49.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIAF by 153.42% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 38K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 33K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing an increase of 81.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIAF by 531.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company.

