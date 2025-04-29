Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Autonomix Medical (AMIX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2025, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Autonomix Medical (NasdaqCM:AMIX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 625.69% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Autonomix Medical is $18.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 625.69% from its latest reported closing price of $2.53 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -11.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autonomix Medical. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 166.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMIX is 0.00%, an increase of 3,729.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3,994.18% to 221K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mariner holds 101K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 48K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 40K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company.

Ikarian Capital holds 20K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMIX by 37.53% over the last quarter.

