Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Assertio Holdings (ASRT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2024, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Assertio Holdings (NasdaqCM:ASRT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 116.03% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Assertio Holdings is $3.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.78 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 116.03% from its latest reported closing price of $1.50 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Assertio Holdings is 163MM, an increase of 15.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 220 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assertio Holdings. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASRT is 0.01%, an increase of 6.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.35% to 48,117K shares. The put/call ratio of ASRT is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 9,271K shares representing 9.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,619K shares , representing an increase of 17.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASRT by 4.23% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,231K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,997K shares , representing an increase of 38.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASRT by 40.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,013K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 2,347K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 99.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASRT by 2,463.38% over the last quarter.

RTSSX - Tax-Managed U.S. Mid & Small Cap Fund Class S holds 2,337K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing an increase of 99.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASRT by 6,302.38% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.