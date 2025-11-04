Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Arrive AI (ARAI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Arrive AI (NasdaqGM:ARAI) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arrive AI. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 800.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARAI is 0.00%, an increase of 96.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2,613.79% to 405K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 76K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 68K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company.

Rockefeller Capital Management holds 52K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION holds 46K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 39K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company.

