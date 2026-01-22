Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Angel Studios (ANGX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 22, 2026, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Angel Studios (NYSE:ANGX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 131.14% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Angel Studios is $10.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 131.14% from its latest reported closing price of $4.56 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Angel Studios. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 425.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANGX is 0.05%, an increase of 345.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4,887.75% to 6,958K shares. The put/call ratio of ANGX is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 1,993K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company.

Correct Capital Wealth Management holds 1,769K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company.

Sepio Capital holds 816K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company.

LPL Financial holds 575K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company.

Raymond James Financial holds 389K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company.

