Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of American Battery Technology (ABAT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2026, Maxim Group initiated coverage of American Battery Technology (NasdaqCM:ABAT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 116.04% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for American Battery Technology is $7.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 116.04% from its latest reported closing price of $3.30 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for American Battery Technology is 11MM, an increase of 11.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 160 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Battery Technology. This is an decrease of 38 owner(s) or 19.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABAT is 0.00%, an increase of 64.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 55.06% to 44,202K shares. The put/call ratio of ABAT is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 3,181K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,206K shares , representing an increase of 62.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABAT by 78.64% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,829K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,062K shares , representing an increase of 27.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABAT by 8.76% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 2,160K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares , representing an increase of 87.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABAT by 401.90% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 1,874K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,409K shares , representing an increase of 24.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABAT by 9.31% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 1,150K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 941K shares , representing an increase of 18.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABAT by 16.30% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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