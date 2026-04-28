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Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of American Battery Technology (ABAT) with Buy Recommendation

April 28, 2026 — 08:04 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2026, Maxim Group initiated coverage of American Battery Technology (NasdaqCM:ABAT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 116.04% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for American Battery Technology is $7.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 116.04% from its latest reported closing price of $3.30 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for American Battery Technology is 11MM, an increase of 11.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 160 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Battery Technology. This is an decrease of 38 owner(s) or 19.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABAT is 0.00%, an increase of 64.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 55.06% to 44,202K shares. ABAT / American Battery Technology Company Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of ABAT is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 3,181K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,206K shares , representing an increase of 62.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABAT by 78.64% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,829K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,062K shares , representing an increase of 27.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABAT by 8.76% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 2,160K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares , representing an increase of 87.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABAT by 401.90% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 1,874K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,409K shares , representing an increase of 24.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABAT by 9.31% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 1,150K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 941K shares , representing an increase of 18.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABAT by 16.30% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for American Battery Technology Company-> Find out what the Options Markets think of American Battery Technology Company-> See our take on American Battery Technology Company Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

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