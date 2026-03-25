Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Alpha Modus Holdings (AMOD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 25, 2026, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Alpha Modus Holdings (NasdaqCM:AMOD) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpha Modus Holdings. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMOD is 0.00%, an increase of 82.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.16% to 2,249K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blue Owl Capital Holdings holds 394K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 340K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 302K shares , representing an increase of 11.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMOD by 77.55% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 141K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares , representing an increase of 74.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMOD by 72.19% over the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 134K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Limestone Investment Advisors holds 112K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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