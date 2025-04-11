Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Allbirds (BIRD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2025, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Allbirds (NasdaqGS:BIRD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 85.67% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Allbirds is $8.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 85.67% from its latest reported closing price of $4.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Allbirds is 501MM, an increase of 164.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allbirds. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 32.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIRD is 0.00%, an increase of 39.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 73.96% to 1,403K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VCDAX - Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 454K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 462K shares , representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIRD by 16.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 154K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 69K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 64K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares , representing a decrease of 10.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIRD by 45.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 54K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares , representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIRD by 42.97% over the last quarter.

Allbirds Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Allbirds, Inc. manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks. It sells its products through its retail stores in the United States and internationally, as well as online. Allbirds, Inc. was formerly known as Bozz, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

