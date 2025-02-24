News & Insights

Stocks
ABP

Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Abpro Holdings (ABP) with Buy Recommendation

February 24, 2025 — 07:03 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2025, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Abpro Holdings (NasdaqGM:ABP) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ABP / Abpro Holdings, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holds 600K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 448K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company.

Atlas Merchant Capital holds 88K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company.

Cnh Partners holds 88K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 69K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Abpro Holdings, Inc.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Abpro Holdings, Inc.-> See our take on Abpro Holdings, Inc. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ABP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.