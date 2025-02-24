Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Abpro Holdings (ABP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2025, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Abpro Holdings (NasdaqGM:ABP) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holds 600K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 448K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company.

Atlas Merchant Capital holds 88K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company.

Cnh Partners holds 88K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 69K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.