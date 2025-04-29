Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of Abacus Global Management (ABL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2025, Maxim Group initiated coverage of Abacus Global Management (NasdaqCM:ABL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.11% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Abacus Global Management is $13.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.62 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 67.11% from its latest reported closing price of $8.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Abacus Global Management is 173MM, an increase of 54.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in Abacus Global Management. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 32.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABL is 0.32%, an increase of 17.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 89.83% to 33,349K shares. The put/call ratio of ABL is 1.73, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alyeska Investment Group holds 2,541K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,174K shares , representing an increase of 53.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABL by 23.28% over the last quarter.

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco holds 2,210K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,707K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,105K shares , representing an increase of 35.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABL by 69.60% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,388K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,399K shares , representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABL by 6.52% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,306K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 297K shares , representing an increase of 77.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABL by 247.36% over the last quarter.

