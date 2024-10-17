Maxim Group Downgrades Helius Medical Technologies (MUN:26H)

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2024, Maxim Group downgraded their outlook for Helius Medical Technologies (MUN:26H) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Helius Medical Technologies. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 26.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 26H is 0.03%, an increase of 86,680.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 512.42% to 186K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 130K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 16K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 15K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 7K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 85.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 26H by 18.83% over the last quarter.

