Maxim Group Downgrades Arbe Robotics (TASE:ARBE)

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2025, Maxim Group downgraded their outlook for Arbe Robotics (TASE:ARBE) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arbe Robotics. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 59.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARBE is 0.07%, an increase of 34.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.15% to 25,114K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 7,713K shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 4,100K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company.

M&G holds 3,719K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Y.D. More Investments holds 2,844K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 1,687K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.