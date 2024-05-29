Maxi-Cash Financial Holds Transparent AGM

Maxi-Cash Financial Services Corp. Ltd. (SG:5UF) has released an update.

Maxi-Cash Financial Services Corp. Ltd. convened its Annual General Meeting (AGM) with Chairman Mr. Koh Wee Seng presiding over the session, which confirmed a quorum and introduced the Board of Directors to the shareholders. Adhering to the Personal Data Protection Act of Singapore, the company chose not to publish the names of attending shareholders. To ensure transparency and uphold shareholders’ voting rights, all motions at the meeting were voted on via poll in line with the Catalist Rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

For further insights into SG:5UF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.