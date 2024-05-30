Maxeon Solar Technologies Slips To Loss In Q1, But Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Solar energy company Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (MAXN) reported Thursday a net loss attributable to the stockholders for the first quarter of $80.15 million or $1.59 per share, compared to net income of $20.27 million or $0.46 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues for the quarter declined to $187.46 million from $318.33 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $1.80 per share on revenues of $229 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, the company expects revenues between $160 million and $200 million on shipments in a range of 520 to 600 Mega Watts (MW). Analysts expect revenues of $193.90 million for the quarter.

For fiscal 2024, the company projects revenues between $640 million and $800 million. The Street is looking for revenues of $1.12 billion for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.