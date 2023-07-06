Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) Price Target Increased by 7.39% to 40.22

The average one-year price target for Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) has been revised to 40.22 / share. This is an increase of 7.39% from the prior estimate of 37.45 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32.32 to a high of 47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.74% from the latest reported closing price of 26.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 225 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maxeon Solar Technologies. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 10.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAXN is 0.37%, an increase of 115.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.92% to 27,663K shares. The put/call ratio of MAXN is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VISAX - Virtus KAR International Small-Cap Fund holds 6,878K shares representing 13.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,955K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,976K shares, representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAXN by 61.60% over the last quarter.

AnglePoint Asset Management holds 1,280K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 693K shares, representing an increase of 45.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAXN by 69.93% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,258K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 196K shares, representing an increase of 84.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAXN by 999.12% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,257K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,939K shares, representing a decrease of 54.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAXN by 1.98% over the last quarter.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon designs, manufactures and sells SunPower® brand solar panels in more than 100 countries, operating the SunPower brand worldwide except the United States and Canada. Maxeon is a leader in solar innovation with access to over 1,000 patents and two best-in-class solar panel product lines. With operations in Africa, Asia, Oceania, Europe and Mexico, Maxeon's products span the global rooftop and solar power plant markets through a network of more than 1,100 trusted partners and distributors. A pioneer in sustainable solar manufacturing, Maxeon leverages a 35-year history in the solar industry and numerous awards for its technology.

