Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) closed at $3.30, marking a -0.9% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.32% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.68%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.2%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 30.63% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. in its upcoming release. On that day, Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. is projected to report earnings of -$0.97 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 47.28%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $241.83 million, showing a 25.25% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 4.26% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.