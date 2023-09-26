Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) Stock Moves -0.25%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) closed at $12.12, marking a -0.25% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.57%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 14.26% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. to post earnings of -$0.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 72.48%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $326.24 million, up 18.44% from the year-ago period.

MAXN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.03 per share and revenue of $1.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +99.54% and +27.7%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 21.88% lower. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MAXN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

