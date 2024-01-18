Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) closed at $4.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.43% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.54%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.35%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 15.37% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 3.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$2.06, signifying a 11.96% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $241.83 million, reflecting a 25.25% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, finds itself in the bottom 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

