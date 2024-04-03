Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) closed the latest trading day at $2.93, indicating a +1.03% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.11%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.23%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 23.68% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.5%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.99, marking a 315.22% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $227.6 million, showing a 28.5% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, finds itself in the bottom 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

