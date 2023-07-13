Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) closed at $26.86, marking a +1.24% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.61%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7.34% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.16, up 92.56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $372.93 million, up 56.64% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $1.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of +101.68% and +41.65%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 114.48% higher. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 252.67. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.35, which means Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

