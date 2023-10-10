News & Insights

Markets
MAXN

Maxeon Solar Technologies Expects Q3 Revenues Below Street

October 10, 2023 — 11:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) Tuesay said it currently expects third-quarter 2023 revenues to be in the range of $224 to $229 million, and shipments to be in the range of 622 to 632 megawatts.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect revenues of $316.20 million for the quarter.

"In light of the current market environment, Maxeon is taking decisive action to re-engineer its IBC manufacturing capacity and strengthen the fundamentals of our DG business while maintaining full pace and unchanged direction in our U.S. large scale business," Mulligan said.

The company said its third-quarter performance was impacted by reduced shipments to its largest distributed generation (DG) customer located in the United States and an industry-wide demand slowdown in the global DG markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MAXN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.