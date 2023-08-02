Maxeon Solar Technologies Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MAXN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (Symbol: MAXN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.57, changing hands as low as $22.35 per share. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd shares are currently trading down about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAXN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MAXN's low point in its 52 week range is $14.50 per share, with $38.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.02.

