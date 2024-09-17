Maxeon Solar Tech (MAXN) Experiences Challenges and Is Under Review by U.S. Customs

Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) is currently experiencing significant challenges in what is already a volatile global economy due to complex market conditions and unpredictable policy changes. Customs and Border Protection has halted its imports to the U.S. for compliance review. This has put considerable pressure on its revenue and cash flow, as the U.S. accounts for over 60% of its revenue. The resulting financial uncertainty has prompted the company to withdraw its full-year 2024 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance.

The stock has dropped 98% year-to-date, with challenges keep mounting. For example, SunPower Corp. (SPWRQ), one of its more prominent clients, terminated its agreement with Maxeon after filing for bankruptcy. However, Maxeon’s legacy of participation in utility-scale projects, unique Distributed Generation (DG) channel strategy, and the recent financial backing from TZE provide hope that the company can stabilize and restore its growth and profitability. Nonetheless, until there is clarity on the path forward, investors might want to stay on the sidelines.

Maxeon’s Backup at the Border

Maxeon Solar Technologies is a global manufacturer and marketer of solar panels and related components. The company is navigating a challenging environment and faces stiff market competition, reduced demand in the distributed generation market, project delays, order cancellations, and an unpredictable policy environment.

Adding to the difficulties, the company recently faced the detention of its solar modules by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) while being imported from Mexico into the U.S.

In July 2024, the CBP initiated a review of Maxeon’s imported modules from Mexico to affirm it adheres to the anti-forced labor provisions. Consequently, all of Maxeon’s solar module imports into the U.S. have since been detained. This procedure has affected products from both the Mexicali and Ensenada factories. While Maxeon is cooperating fully with the CBP, there is no clarity on when the detained shipments might be released and when imports into the U.S. can resume.

Analysis of Maxeon’s Financials

The company recently reported results for Q2 2024. Revenue of $184.22 million missed analysts’ expectations by $24.95 million. Total shipments amounted to 526 MW. However, there were no sales to SunPower Corp, as committed volumes under a set agreement were entirely delivered in the previous quarter. Furthermore, the company declared a provision for expected credit losses of $11 million due to SunPower Corp.’s recent bankruptcy filing. However, the utility business saw a 12% year-over-year rise in revenue to $109 million, driven by higher volume shipments to U.S. customers. GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 beat consensus projections by $1.06.

The company’s outlook for the third quarter remains uncertain, leading to management withholding financial guidance for Q3 and the withdrawal of full-year 2024 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance. However, a significant decline in third-quarter revenue is anticipated due to the U.S. border factors previously discussed.

In response to current financial challenges, Maxeon made substantial progress in its capital raising and debt restructuring initiatives, which has helped increase the company’s equity from negative $22 million at the end of the second quarter to positive $163 million on a pro-forma basis. Despite improving its financial standing and enhancing its balance sheet with these transactions, the company has significantly diluted current shareholders.

Bottom Line on MAXN

As Maxeon Solar Technologies grapples with today’s turbulent economic climate, the persistent uncertainty surrounding its operations and financial future is evident. The pause in U.S. imports and, in turn, substantial financial pressure have driven the company to withdraw its full-year 2024 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance. In light of the prevailing uncertainty, investors may want to hold off until a clearer path forward emerges.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.