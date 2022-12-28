Markets
Maxeon Solar Says Bill Mulligan To Be New CEO

December 28, 2022 — 08:39 am EST

(RTTNews) - Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN), a Singaporean solar panel maker, said on Wednesday that Bill Mulligan will join as its Chief Executive Officer, with effect from January 23, 2023.

Mulligan succeeds former CEO Jeff Waters, who had agreed to step down in September.

Prior to joining Maxeon, Mulligan was Chief Operating Officer at Sila Nanotechnologies, a privately held Silicon Valley company.

Earlier, he held positions as CEO of SolarBridge, a microinverter company with technology later sold to Enphase, and Executive Vice President of Global Operations for SunPower Corporation.

