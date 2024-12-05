News & Insights

Maxeon Solar Restructures Amidst Financial Challenges

December 05, 2024 — 05:17 pm EST

Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) has released an update.

Maxeon Solar Technologies faced a challenging third quarter in 2024, marked by a significant drop in revenues and an increase in net losses, attributed to issues like US customs detentions and global oversupply causing price drops. Despite these setbacks, the company is focusing on restructuring and enhancing its market presence in the United States to drive future growth. Maxeon aims to capitalize on local manufacturing and strategic initiatives to regain profitability, although it refrains from providing financial guidance for the upcoming quarter due to ongoing uncertainties.

