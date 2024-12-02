Maxeon Solar Gains Clearance for Strategic Investment

Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) has released an update.
Maxeon Solar Technologies has received clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States for a strategic investment by TCL Zhonghuan Renewable Energy Technology. The company has entered a National Security Agreement with U.S. government agencies and is now reassessing its plans for a greenfield site in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Maxeon plans to start solar panel production at a brownfield site in Albuquerque by 2026, as part of its strategic restructuring.
