News & Insights

Stocks

Maxeon Solar Gains Clearance for Strategic Investment

December 02, 2024 — 06:58 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Maxeon Solar Technologies has received clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States for a strategic investment by TCL Zhonghuan Renewable Energy Technology. The company has entered a National Security Agreement with U.S. government agencies and is now reassessing its plans for a greenfield site in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Maxeon plans to start solar panel production at a brownfield site in Albuquerque by 2026, as part of its strategic restructuring.

For further insights into MAXN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MAXN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.