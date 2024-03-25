News & Insights

Maxeon Solar files patent infringement lawsuit against Canadian Solar

March 25, 2024 — 06:12 pm EDT

March 25 (Reuters) - Singapore-based Maxeon Solar MAXN.O said on Monday it had initiated a patent infringement lawsuit against solar technology firm Canadian Solar CSIQ.O in the Eastern District of Texas.

The lawsuit alleged infringement of Maxeon's patents related to TOPCon solar cell technology.

Canadian Solar did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Maxeon, which designs and manufactures Maxeon and SunPower brand solar panels, had filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Aiko Energy 600732.SS in a Dutch court last year, escalating its legal battle with the Chinese solar panel manufacturer.

The firm had also accused Aiko and its partners of infringing on the design patent of its All-Back Contact solar cells and had sued the company for similar reasons in a German court in November.

