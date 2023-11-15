News & Insights

Maxeon Solar Files Infringement Lawsuit Against Aiko And Memodo In Germany - Quick Facts

November 15, 2023 — 08:48 am EST

(RTTNews) - Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) said its subsidiary Maxeon Solar Pte. Ltd. filed patent infringement lawsuits against Shanghai Aiko Solar Energy Co., Ltd., its subsidiaries Aiko Energy Germany GmbH and Solarlab Aiko Europe GmbH, and its wholesaler Memodo GmbH in Mannheim District Court, Germany. The lawsuit alleges infringement of Maxeon's European Patent, which relates to fundamental solar cell architectures for rear or back contact solar cells.

Maxeon Chief Legal & Sustainability Officer Lindsey Wiedmann said: "Earlier this year we took action against Tongwei with respect to our Shingled Hypercell technology, and we plan to continue to vigorously defend our intellectual property around IBC, Shingled Hypercell, and TOPCon technologies."

