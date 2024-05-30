News & Insights

Stocks

Maxeon Solar Ends Contract Amidst Dispute

May 30, 2024 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) has released an update.

Maxeon Solar Technologies has terminated a Solar Module Supply Agreement with Origis Procurement, LLC, due to a breach of contract for not purchasing the agreed quantities. Origis disputes the termination, claiming it is invalid, and has issued a counter-termination notice, citing a convenience clause that limits their liability to Maxeon. This ongoing dispute has potential implications for Maxeon’s operations and stock performance.

For further insights into MAXN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MAXN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.