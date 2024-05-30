Maxeon Solar Ends Contract Amidst Dispute

Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) has released an update.

Maxeon Solar Technologies has terminated a Solar Module Supply Agreement with Origis Procurement, LLC, due to a breach of contract for not purchasing the agreed quantities. Origis disputes the termination, claiming it is invalid, and has issued a counter-termination notice, citing a convenience clause that limits their liability to Maxeon. This ongoing dispute has potential implications for Maxeon’s operations and stock performance.

