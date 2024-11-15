Maxeon Solar downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded Maxeon Solar (MAXN) to Underweight from Equal Weight with an unchanged price target of $4.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MAXN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.