Maxeon Solar Adjusts Financial Agreements

May 30, 2024 — 07:59 am EDT

Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) has released an update.

Maxeon Solar Technologies has engaged in a series of agreements to modify the collateral related to its 7.50% Convertible First Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2027, involving the release of an equity pledge and the amendment of terms for securing over after-acquired intellectual property assets. These changes, effective upon execution, aim to improve the company’s financial flexibility by adjusting the security provided to both the customer and the collateral trustee. The details of these transactions, which may be of interest to investors, have been incorporated into Maxeon’s recent SEC filings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

