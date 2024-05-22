News & Insights

Stocks

Maxeon Solar Addresses Nasdaq Compliance Delay

May 22, 2024 — 06:58 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) has released an update.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, a leader in solar innovation, has received a notice of non-compliance from Nasdaq due to a delay in filing its annual report, but the listing of its shares remains unaffected as the company aims to regain compliance or submit a plan by July 16, 2024. Additionally, the company has postponed the release of its financial results for Q4 2023 and Q1 2024 until May 30, 2024, to ensure a comprehensive update is provided to the market.

For further insights into MAXN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MAXN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.