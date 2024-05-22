Maxeon Solar Addresses Nasdaq Compliance Delay

Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) has released an update.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, a leader in solar innovation, has received a notice of non-compliance from Nasdaq due to a delay in filing its annual report, but the listing of its shares remains unaffected as the company aims to regain compliance or submit a plan by July 16, 2024. Additionally, the company has postponed the release of its financial results for Q4 2023 and Q1 2024 until May 30, 2024, to ensure a comprehensive update is provided to the market.

