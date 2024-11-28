Maxell Unveils Advanced Power Backup Module for Industry

Maxell, Ltd. (JP:6810) has released an update.
Maxell, Ltd. has introduced an innovative all-solid-state battery-based power backup module designed for industrial equipment, leveraging the heat resistance and long lifespan of ceramic-packaged batteries. This advancement aims to replace traditional single-use batteries, reducing downtime and enhancing productivity in automation systems like industrial robots and PLCs. With a lifespan of over 10 years, these modules promise to streamline battery management and improve operational efficiency.
