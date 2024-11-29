Maxell Strengthens Governance and Embraces Diversity

News & Insights

November 29, 2024 — 02:52 am EST

Maxell, Ltd. (JP:6810) has released an update.

Maxell, Ltd. is committed to enhancing its corporate value by reinforcing corporate governance through efficient management and oversight systems. The company emphasizes diversity in its workforce and aims for increased representation of women in managerial roles by 2030. Additionally, Maxell regularly assesses its cross-shareholdings to ensure they contribute to long-term corporate value.

