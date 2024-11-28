News & Insights

MaxCyte’s Voting Rights Shift with BlackRock Acquisition

November 28, 2024 — 10:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MaxCyte (MXCT) has released an update.

MaxCyte, Inc. has announced a change in major holdings as BlackRock, Inc. now holds 8.52% of the company’s voting rights, following a recent acquisition. This development is significant for investors tracking major moves in the biotech sector, as it may influence MaxCyte’s strategic decisions and market performance.

