MaxCyte’s Voting Rights Shift with BlackRock Acquisition

MaxCyte, Inc. has announced a change in major holdings as BlackRock, Inc. now holds 8.52% of the company’s voting rights, following a recent acquisition. This development is significant for investors tracking major moves in the biotech sector, as it may influence MaxCyte’s strategic decisions and market performance.

