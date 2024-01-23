News & Insights

Markets
MXCT

MaxCyte Signs SPL Agreement With Imugene

January 23, 2024 — 10:56 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT) on Tuesday announced its strategic platform license (SPL) agreement with Imugene.

This agreement grants Imugene non-exclusive clinical and commercial rights to utilize MaxCyte's Flow Electroporation technology and ExPERT platform. In exchange, MaxCyte will receive platform licensing fees and program-related revenue.

Maher Masoud, President and CEO of MaxCyte, stated, "By leveraging our scalable cell-engineering process and optimized clinical manufacturing workflow, Imugene is rapidly moving towards a potential Phase 2 registrational trial for azer-cel in cancer. With our new partnership, we will continue to support the development of azer-cel along with additional novel cell therapy programs."

The company stated that Imugene marks MaxCyte's 25th SPL overall, generating pre-commercial milestone revenue, the majority of which consists of post-commercial revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MXCT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.