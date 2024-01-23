MaxCyte Signs SPL Agreement With Imugene

(RTTNews) - MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT) on Tuesday announced its strategic platform license (SPL) agreement with Imugene.

This agreement grants Imugene non-exclusive clinical and commercial rights to utilize MaxCyte's Flow Electroporation technology and ExPERT platform. In exchange, MaxCyte will receive platform licensing fees and program-related revenue.

Maher Masoud, President and CEO of MaxCyte, stated, "By leveraging our scalable cell-engineering process and optimized clinical manufacturing workflow, Imugene is rapidly moving towards a potential Phase 2 registrational trial for azer-cel in cancer. With our new partnership, we will continue to support the development of azer-cel along with additional novel cell therapy programs."

The company stated that Imugene marks MaxCyte's 25th SPL overall, generating pre-commercial milestone revenue, the majority of which consists of post-commercial revenue.

