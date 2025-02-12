MaxCyte Signs Licensing Deal With TG Therapeutics For Next-Gen Autoimmune Cell Therapies

(RTTNews) - MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT), a cell-engineering technology company, announced on Wednesday that it has entered into a strategic platform license or SPL agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on B-cell diseases.

Under the agreement, TG Therapeutics will gain non-exclusive rights to use MaxCyte's Flow Electroporation technology and ExPERT platform to support the development and commercialization of azer-cel, an allogeneic CD19 CAR T cell therapy for autoimmune diseases.

Azer-cel is being evaluated as a potential therapy for progressive forms of multiple sclerosis or MS, with a Phase 1 clinical trial expected to begin in 2025.

As part of the deal, MaxCyte will receive annual licensing fees and program-related revenue.

The partnership follows TG Therapeutics' acquisition of worldwide rights to azer-cel for autoimmune indications from Precision BioSciences in January 2024.

MaxCyte's ExPERT platform, known for its high transfection efficiency and scalability, will play a key role in advancing the next generation of cell-based therapies like azer-cel, which is expected to offer significant treatment potential for autoimmune diseases.

MXCT closed Tuesday's (Feb.11 2025) trading at $4.14 down by 5.05%. In premarket trading Wednesday, the stock is up by 2.66% at $4.25.

TGTX closed Tuesday's (Feb.11 2025) trading at $31.11 down by 3.53%. In premarket trading Wednesday, the stock is up by 2.06% at $31.75.

