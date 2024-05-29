MaxCyte to Showcase at Top Growth Stock Conference

MaxCyte (MXCT) has released an update.

MaxCyte, Inc., a leader in cell-engineering platform technologies, has announced their participation in the 44th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on June 5th. The event will feature a live webcast, available on the company’s investor relations website. MaxCyte specializes in technologies that support the development of advanced cell-based therapies and is known for its ExPERT™ platform, which aids in the cell therapy market from research to commercialization.

