MaxCyte Sees Shift in BlackRock’s Shareholding

MaxCyte, Inc. has announced a significant change in its shareholding structure as BlackRock, Inc. reported an increase in its voting rights to 8.75%, up from 9.37%. This adjustment underscores BlackRock’s strategic maneuvers in the financial market, marking its influence in the biopharmaceutical sector.

