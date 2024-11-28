News & Insights

Stocks

MaxCyte Sees Shift in BlackRock’s Shareholding

November 28, 2024 — 10:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MaxCyte (MXCT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

MaxCyte, Inc. has announced a significant change in its shareholding structure as BlackRock, Inc. reported an increase in its voting rights to 8.75%, up from 9.37%. This adjustment underscores BlackRock’s strategic maneuvers in the financial market, marking its influence in the biopharmaceutical sector.

For further insights into MXCT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MXCT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.