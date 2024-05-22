MaxCyte Partners with Legend Biotech for Cell Therapy Advancements

MaxCyte (MXCT) has released an update.

MaxCyte, Inc. has announced a strategic platform license agreement with Legend Biotech, enabling the use of MaxCyte’s cell engineering technologies for the advancement of Legend’s cell therapy programs. This partnership, which leverages MaxCyte’s Flow Electroporation® technology and ExPERT™ platform, aims to support the development and commercialization of innovative cell-based therapeutics and could generate licensing fees, milestones, and sales royalties for MaxCyte.

