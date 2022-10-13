MaxCyte (MXCT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of MaxCyte Inc (Symbol: MXCT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.90, changing hands as low as $5.80 per share. MaxCyte Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MXCT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MXCT's low point in its 52 week range is $3.36 per share, with $12.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.37.

