Key Points Revenue (GAAP) missed expectations by 11.3%. Total revenue (GAAP) was down 18% from the prior-year quarter.

Core business revenue grew 8%, but Strategic Platform License (SPL) revenue dropped sharply, falling to $0.3 million from $2.9 million in Q2 2024.

2025 guidance for core revenue was cut to a range of flat to a 10% decline, citing customer pipeline consolidation.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT), a cell engineering and biotechnology platform provider, reported its second quarter 2025 results on August 6, 2025. The most important news was an 18% year-over-year decline in total revenue (GAAP) and a downward revision of its full-year outlook. Revenue (GAAP) was $8.5 million, underperforming analyst expectations by about $1.1 million (GAAP), while GAAP net losses widened compared to the prior-year period. Earnings per share (EPS) (GAAP) matched forecasts, but the company cited continued lumpiness in its high-margin SPL revenue. Overall, core business revenue grew, but also highlighted ongoing challenges in realizing consistent top-line growth and operational leverage, as evidenced by an 18% decrease in total revenue (GAAP) compared to Q2 2024.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.12) $(0.10) $(0.09) (33.3%) Revenue (GAAP) $8.5 million N/A $10.4 million (18.5%) Core Revenue $8.2 million $7.6 million 7.9% Gross Margin % (GAAP) 82% 86% (4.0) pp EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $(13.1) million $(10.9) million (20.2%)

Company Background and Critical Success Factors

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) develops and sells cell engineering technology used primarily for cell and gene therapies. Its proprietary Flow Electroporation technology powers the ExPERT platform, which enables the efficient transfer of molecules into different cell types -- a crucial step in developing advanced therapies.

Recent strategic priorities have focused on growing the installed base of ExPERT instruments, signing new SPL agreements, and expanding into gene-editing safety through the SeQure Dx acquisition. Success for the company depends on driving adoption of its core platform, building stable recurring revenue, and supporting clients as they develop therapies through clinical and regulatory pathways.

Quarter Highlights and Noteworthy Developments

During the quarter, MaxCyte Core revenue, which includes sales of instruments, consumables, licenses, and services, rose 8%. The installed instrument base rose 12.6% to 814 units compared to Q2 2024. However, overall revenue declined due to a dramatic drop in SPL Program-related revenue, which fell to $0.3 million from $2.9 million in Q2 2024.

This SPL revenue is comprised of milestone payments and royalties linked to clients' clinical progress. It has been volatile, reflecting the unpredictable timing of clinical advancements by partner companies. Only 42% of core revenue came from SPL clients, down from 51% in Q2 2024.

The company’s cost structure remained under control, with operating expenses rising only modestly to $21.2 million from $20.9 million compared to Q2 2024. Despite this, net loss (GAAP) widened to $12.4 million. Gross margin (GAAP) declined from 86% in Q2 2024 to 82%, reflecting lower SPL revenue.

From a product standpoint, ExPERT instruments continued to gain adoption in the cell and gene therapy space. The SeQure Dx platform, acquired earlier in the year, augments the offering by providing gene-editing safety and risk assessment services. These services cater to the growing demand for evaluating gene-editing safety in both in-vivo (inside the body) and ex-vivo (outside the body) therapies. This integration contributed to a small rise in service revenues and broadens the company’s addressable market.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Key Watch Points

Management revised full-year 2025 guidance, forecasting core revenue to be flat to down 10%—a reversal from prior expectations for 8% to 15% growth. Both figures include revenue from SeQure Dx. The outlook for SPL Program-related revenue remains at approximately $5 million for 2025. To reach this target, a significant acceleration in SPL milestone achievements and royalties would be required in the second half of 2025, as SPL Program-related revenue was $2.1 million in Q1 and $0.3 million in Q2, compared to full-year guidance of approximately $5 million. Management stated, "We are lowering our 2025 guidance to account for customer inventory management, as well as some reprioritization and consolidation of customer pipelines."

Cash reserves were $165.2 million. End-of-year expectations are for at least $155 million in total cash, cash equivalents, and investments as of the end of 2025, assuming no significant changes or one-time events. Attention in the coming periods will likely focus on the ability to sign and monetize new SPL agreements, and management’s pursuit of operational efficiency and expense control. With persistent net losses (GAAP; net loss was $12.4 million), investors will want to watch for any signs of stabilization in SPL revenue and improvements in core platform adoption.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,026%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.