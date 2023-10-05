MaxCyte (LSE:MXCT) Price Target Increased by 5.37% to 850.27

The average one-year price target for MaxCyte (LSE:MXCT) has been revised to 850.27 / share. This is an increase of 5.37% from the prior estimate of 806.92 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 570.34 to a high of 1,016.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 304.89% from the latest reported closing price of 210.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 265 funds or institutions reporting positions in MaxCyte. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 6.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MXCT is 0.15%, a decrease of 23.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.31% to 74,328K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vitruvian Partners LLP holds 5,043K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Casdin Capital holds 4,715K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,925K shares, representing a decrease of 4.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MXCT by 5.82% over the last quarter.

Stonepine Capital Management holds 3,967K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,707K shares, representing an increase of 31.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MXCT by 52.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,818K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,802K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MXCT by 13.94% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 2,576K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,299K shares, representing an increase of 10.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MXCT by 0.35% over the last quarter.

