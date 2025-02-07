MaxCyte, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Release Date and Earnings Call Details

MaxCyte will announce its Q4 and full-year 2024 financial results on March 11, 2025, with a subsequent conference call.

MaxCyte, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 after the U.S. market closes on March 11, 2025. Following the release, the company's management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results, with registration required for participants. Additionally, MaxCyte will take part in the 45th Annual TD Cowen Healthcare Conference on March 3, where a fireside chat will also be available via webcast. The company focuses on cell engineering and has developed its ExPERT™ platform to enhance cell therapy development and commercialization. For further information, updates can be found on MaxCyte's investor relations website.

MaxCyte will release its financial results for Q4 and full year 2024, indicating ongoing transparency and communication with investors.

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results, providing an opportunity for direct engagement with management.

Participation in the 45th Annual TD Cowen Healthcare Conference highlights the company's active role in the healthcare investment community and its commitment to investor relations.

MaxCyte's long history of expertise in cell engineering and their robust intellectual property portfolio underscore the company's competitive advantage in the rapidly expanding cell therapy market.

The timing of the financial results announcement, immediately following the end of Q4 2024, could indicate a lack of proactive communication regarding the company’s financial health.

The requirement for investors to register in advance for theearnings callmay limit accessibility for some stakeholders, potentially reducing participation and transparency.

Participation in the investor conference is scheduled before the financial results release, which may raise concerns about the management's messaging strategy and investor confidence leading up to the earnings announcement.

When will MaxCyte release its financial results for 2024?

MaxCyte will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on March 11, 2025.

What time is MaxCyte'searnings conference call

The conference call to discuss financial results will be held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on March 11, 2025.

How can I listen to MaxCyte'searnings call

Investors must register online to listen to theearnings call with early registration recommended.

Where can I find the webcast of MaxCyte's events?

A live and archived webcast of MaxCyte's events can be found in the "Events" section of their investor relations website.

What is the ExPERT™ platform used for?

The ExPERT™ platform supports the cell therapy market, aiding in the development and commercialization of cell-based medicines.

$MXCT Insider Trading Activity

$MXCT insiders have traded $MXCT stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MXCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STANLEY C ERCK has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 143,067 shares for an estimated $547,810 .

. JOHN JOSEPH JOHNSTON has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $72,749 .

. DAVID I. SANDOVAL (GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 4,466 shares for an estimated $20,271

$MXCT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $MXCT stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc., (NASDAQ: MXCT; LSE: MXCT), a leading, cell-engineering focused company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapeutics, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 after the U.S. market close on Tuesday, March 11th, 2025. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.







Earnings Conference Call Details







Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to



register online



. It is recommended to register at least a day in advance. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Events” section of the MaxCyte website at



https://investors.maxcyte.com/



.





Company management will also participate in the following investor conference:







45



th



Annual TD Cowen Healthcare Conference





Fireside Chat on Monday, March 3



rd



at 10:30 a.m. ET







A live and archived webcast of the Cowen fireside chat will be available on the “Event” section of the MaxCyte investor relations website at



https://investors.maxcyte.com/



.







About MaxCyte







At MaxCyte, we pursue cell engineering excellence to maximize the potential of cells to improve patients’ lives. We have spent more than 25 years honing our expertise by building best-in-class platforms, perfecting the art of the transfection workflow, and venturing beyond today’s processes to innovate tomorrow’s solutions. Our ExPERT™ platform, which is based on our Flow Electroporation



®



technology, has been designed to support the rapidly expanding cell therapy market and can be utilized across the continuum of the high-growth cell therapy sector, from discovery and development through commercialization of next-generation, cell-based medicines. The ExPERT family of products includes: four instruments, the ATx™, STx™, GTx™ and VLx ™; a portfolio of proprietary related processing assemblies or disposables; and software protocols, all supported by a robust worldwide intellectual property portfolio. By providing our partners with the right technology platform, as well as scientific, technical and regulatory support, we aim to guide them on their journey to transform human health. Learn more at



maxcyte.com



and follow us on



X



and



LinkedIn



.







MaxCyte Contacts:









US IR Adviser









Gilmartin Group







David Deuchler, CFA





+1 415-937-5400







ir@maxcyte.com









US Media Relations









Spectrum Science







Jordan Vines





+1 540-629-3137







jvines@spectrumscience.com









Nominated Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker







Panmure Liberum





Emma Earl / Freddy Crossley





Corporate Broking





Rupert Dearden





+44 (0)20 7886 2500







UK IR Adviser









ICR Healthcare







Mary-Jane Elliott





Chris Welsh





+44 (0)203 709 5700







maxcyte@icrhealthcare.com





